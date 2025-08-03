Nottingham Forest vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5th 2025

Nottingham Forest will entertain Fiorentina at the City Ground in a friendly on Tuesday. Both teams are set to play one more friendly in the preseason and will be in action on Saturday.
The hosts have endured a winless run in friendlies thus far and will look to register a win in their first home game of the preseason. They met Birmingham City on Saturday and suffered a 1-0 away loss. It was their second loss of the preseason, and they will look to bounce back here.
The Viola saw their winning start to the preseason ended on Sunday as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Leicester City. They failed to register a shot on target and will look to improve upon that record here.
Nottingham Forest vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will meet for the first time.
- Forest will meet an Italian team for the first time.
- The hosts have failed to score in four of their five friendlies in the preseason thus far.
- The Viola have met English teams 20 times in all competitions, including friendlies. They have a decent record in these meetings, recording seven wins while suffering eight losses.
- The visitors have kept clean sheets in their three wins in the preseason thus far and have failed to score in one defeat.
- The Tricky Trees are winless in their last four home games, suffering three defeats. Notably, they have failed to score in these losses.
- Forest played just one friendly at home in 2024 and were held to a goalless draw by Villarreal.
- The Viola have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven preseason games.
Nottingham Forest vs Fiorentina Prediction
The Garibaldis have scored just one goal in the preseason thus far and will look to improve upon that record here. They have conceded two goals apiece in two of their last three home games.
New signing Dan Ndoye was handed a start against Birmingham City last week, and Nuno Espírito Santo is likely to include him in the starting XI here as well.
The Gigliati suffered their first loss of the preseason last week while also failing to score and will look to bounce back here. They went winless in their three friendly games in 2024 and also lost to Leicester City on Sunday.
Stefano Pioli fielded a second-fiddle squad against Leicester and is likely to rotate the starting XI to give senior players a chance here.
Considering Forest's poor run of form in the preseason and the visitors' recent record against English teams, a draw will likely ensue.
Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Fiorentina
Nottingham Forest vs Fiorentina Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes