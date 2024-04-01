Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Nottingham Forest lock horns with an impressive Fulham side in an important clash at the City Ground on Tuesday.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Cottagers were held to a disappointing 3-3 draw by Sheffield United in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 45 out of the 105 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 32 victories.

Nottingham Forest have lost each of their last four league games at home against Fulham - more defeats than they had suffered in the 23 such games preceding this run.

Fulham have won each of their last three matches against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and have scored a total of 10 goals in these games.

Since their return to the Premier League last season, Fulham have scored 10 goals against Nottingham Forest - more than they have scored against any other opponent in the competition.

After a run of four victories in midweek matches in the Premier League, Fulham have won only one of their last five such games in the competition.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Prediction

Fulham have an impressive squad at their disposal and can be unstoppable on their day. Rodrigo Muniz can be lethal on their day and will look to add to his goalscoring feats this weekend.

Nottingham Forest are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment and cannot afford to drop points in the coming weeks. Fulham are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Fulham

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rodrigo Muniz to score - Yes