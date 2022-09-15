Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2022

Nottingham Forest will entertain Fulham at the City Ground in the Premier League on Friday.

Premier League action returns this weekend after last week's games were postponed following Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's passing away. Nottingham' game against Leeds United and Fulham's against Chelsea will now be played at a later date.

Premier League @premierleague All #PL matches this weekend will provide an opportunity for the League, clubs and fans to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, honouring her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation and world All #PL matches this weekend will provide an opportunity for the League, clubs and fans to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, honouring her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation and world

The two promoted teams have endured contrasting fortunes this term. Fulham are in tenth place in the standings with two wins and as many draws and losses. They lost 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur last time around, with Aleksandar Mitrovic netting a consolation.

Nottingham, meanwhile, have just one win and have lost their last three to be placed second from bottom in the standings. They squandered a two-goal lead in their 3-2 defeat to fellow promoted side Bournemouth in their previous outing.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first Premier League meeting between the two teams. They have crossed paths 102 times across competitions. Fulham enjoy a 42-32 lead in wins, while 28 games have ended in draws.

Last season, they met in the EFL Championship, with each side recording an away win. Nottingham are winless at home against the Cottagers since a 3-0 win in the Championship in 2015. Fulham have won their last three meetings at Nottingham.

Nottingham have conceded at least two goals in their last three Premier League games, while Fulham have seen over 2.5 goals in their last four.

Only Bournemouth (18) and Leicester City (16) have conceded more goals than Nottingham (14) this season. Meanwhile, only Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United (3 apiece) have scored fewer goals than the Tricky Trees (4).

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Prediction

The two-week break would've given Nottingham manager Steven David Cooper some time to drill his players, with a focus on increasing their attacking output. Their only win this season came at home last month and should put up a fight here.

Fulham have a superior attacking and defensive record this term than Nottingham. Considering their performances in recent trips to the City Ground, they are the favourites to take all three points.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Fulham

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Mitrovic to score any time - Yes

Tip 5: Fulham to score first - Yes

