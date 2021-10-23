Nottingham Forest vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Nottingham Forest host Fulham at the City Ground in the EFL Championship on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.
Nottingham Forest are currently 14th in the table. Steve Cooper's side have been in great form of late and are unbeaten in their last six league games. They will look to continue their impressive run of form with a win against Fulham.
Fulham, on the other hand, have faltered of late. Marco Silva's side are second in the league, but have only managed to win three of their last seven games across all competitions. They will look to close the gap on Bournemouth at the top of the table with a win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
Both sides will be looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make Sunday's matchup an exciting contest.
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Head-to-Head
Fulham have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning four of their last five meetings, with Nottingham Forest winning only one.
Fulham came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in March 2020. Harry Arter scored the game's only goal to secure all three points on the night.
Nottingham Forest Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W
Fulham Form Guide: D-W-L-W-W
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Team News
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest have no new injury worries following their 2-1 win against Bristol City last time out. Jordi Osei-Tutu and Loic Mbe Soh are both still out injured.
Injured: Jordi Osei-Tutu, Loic Mbe Soh
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Fulham
Fulham came away unscathed from their 2-0 win against Cardiff City last time out. Fabio Carvalho, Ivan Cavaleiro and Terence Kongolo are all still unavailable due to injury.
Injured: Fabio Carvalho, Ivan Cavaleiro, Terence Kongolo
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Predicted XI
Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worrall; Max Lowe, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson; Lewis Grabban
Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Denis Odoi; Harrison Reed, Jean Michael Seri; Neeskens Kebano, Bobby Reid, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Prediction
With both sides having a lot of firepower in attack, Sunday's fixture is sure to be an entertaining matchup.
We predict a draw, with both teams getting on the scoresheet.
Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Fulham