Nottingham Forest vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Nottingham Forest host Fulham at the City Ground in the EFL Championship on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Nottingham Forest are currently 14th in the table. Steve Cooper's side have been in great form of late and are unbeaten in their last six league games. They will look to continue their impressive run of form with a win against Fulham.

Fulham, on the other hand, have faltered of late. Marco Silva's side are second in the league, but have only managed to win three of their last seven games across all competitions. They will look to close the gap on Bournemouth at the top of the table with a win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest FC @NFFC 2️⃣ goals in 50 seconds to win it in injury time 🤯 🤩 This team will never give up 👊 🔜 Can we make it 5️⃣ in a row on Sunday? bit.ly/fulham-home 🌳🔴 #NFFC 2️⃣ goals in 50 seconds to win it in injury time 🤯 🤩 This team will never give up 👊 🔜 Can we make it 5️⃣ in a row on Sunday? bit.ly/fulham-home🌳🔴 #NFFC https://t.co/JVqwFMxBP1

Both sides will be looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make Sunday's matchup an exciting contest.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Head-to-Head

Fulham have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning four of their last five meetings, with Nottingham Forest winning only one.

Fulham came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in March 2020. Harry Arter scored the game's only goal to secure all three points on the night.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Fulham Form Guide: D-W-L-W-W

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Team News

Cavaleiro will be a huge miss for Fulham

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have no new injury worries following their 2-1 win against Bristol City last time out. Jordi Osei-Tutu and Loic Mbe Soh are both still out injured.

Injured: Jordi Osei-Tutu, Loic Mbe Soh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fulham

Fulham came away unscathed from their 2-0 win against Cardiff City last time out. Fabio Carvalho, Ivan Cavaleiro and Terence Kongolo are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Fabio Carvalho, Ivan Cavaleiro, Terence Kongolo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Predicted XI

Fulham Football Club @FulhamFC Marco. 🗣️"They're in great form. They are achieving results and we will have to play our best football. We are here to prepare our players the best we can for our fans." #NOTFUL Marco. 🗣️"They're in great form. They are achieving results and we will have to play our best football. We are here to prepare our players the best we can for our fans."#NOTFUL https://t.co/sBmKqtNGBZ

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worrall; Max Lowe, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson; Lewis Grabban

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Denis Odoi; Harrison Reed, Jean Michael Seri; Neeskens Kebano, Bobby Reid, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Prediction

With both sides having a lot of firepower in attack, Sunday's fixture is sure to be an entertaining matchup.

Also Read

We predict a draw, with both teams getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Fulham

Edited by Peter P