Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship

Nottingham Forest host Huddersfield at the City Ground in the EFL Championship on Thursday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Nottingham Forest are currently ninth in the league, two points behind their opponents. Steve Cooper's side have been in good form of late, having lost only one of their last 10 league games. They will hope to carry that momentum into the game against Huddersfield.

Huddersfield are currently sixth in the league, six points off the top three. Carlos Corberan's side have been in good form of late and are unbeaten in their last four league games. They will look to extend their streak with a win against Forest on Thursday.

"We're looking forward to getting back home and putting work in on the pitch."



"I see a hungry set of players here and the next game can't come quick enough."
"We're looking forward to getting back home and putting work in on the pitch."

Both sides have been in strong form of late and that should make for an exciting contest.

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Head-to-Head

Huddersfield have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Nottingham Forest winning the other two.

Forest came away as 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture back in September. Lewis Grabban's goal, along with an own-goal from Lee Nicholls, was enough to secure all three points on the night.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: D-W-W-W-L

Huddersfield Form Guide: L-D-D-W-W

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Team News

Lees will be a huge miss for Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have no new injury worries following their 2-0 loss against Middlesbrough last time out. Loic Mbe Soh, Max Lowe, Jordi Osei-Tutu and Alex Mighten are all still out injured.

Injured: Loic Mbe Soh, Max Lowe, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Alex Mighten

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield

Tom Lees suffered a head injury in the 3-2 win against Blackpool and will miss the game. Meanwhile, Jonathan Hogg, Jesus Vallejo and Pipa are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Tom Lees, Jonathan Hogg, Jesus Vallejo, Pipa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Ryan Yates, Joe Worrall; Gaetan Bong, Jack Colback, James Garner, Djed Spence; Lewis Grabban, Brennan Johnson; Philip Zinckernagel

Huddersfield Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Naby Sarr, Matthew Pearson, Oliver Turton; Harry Toffolo, Lewis O'Brien, Scott High, Sorba Thomas; Danel Sinani, Duane Holmes, Danny Ward

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Prediction

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on the form that they have been in recently.

We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Huddersfield

