Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town will trade tackles at the City Ground on Saturday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The hosts played out a goalless draw with Bristol City in their most recent fixture last Saturday. Huddersfield Town were on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth.

First-half goals from Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke helped the Cherries pick up all three points.

Nottingham Forest are relatively comfortable in 15th place, having garnered 49 points from 41 games to date.

Huddersfield Town are just five points above the dropzone and need all three points to boost their chances of survival.

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 58 occasions in the past and Huddersfield Town have a better record with 23 wins to their name.

Nottingham Forest were victorious on 18 occasions, while 17 games ended with a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came on 25 September 2020, when a second-half goal by Fraizier Campbell was enough to give Huddersfield Town a 1-0 victory.

The hosts are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, with two draws and wins apiece registered in that sequence. Huddersfield Town are winless in five which has seen them slip further down the table.

Nottingham Forest form guide: D-W-W-D-L

Huddersfield Town form guide: L-D-L-D-D

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Nottingham Forest

The hosts have midfielder Harry Arter and forward Joe Lolley ruled out with calf and hamstring injuries respectively.

Tobias Figueiredo, Fouad Bachirou and Gaetan Bong will also be missing in action for Forest.

There are no suspension worries for manager Chris Hugton.

Injuries: Harry Arter, Joe Lolley

Suspension: None

Huddersfield Town

The visitors have a host of injury concerns ahead of their trip to Nottingham, with no fewer than eight players currently sidelined.

Alex Vallejo (head), Harry Toffolo (back), Carel Eiting (knee), Josh Koroma (hamstring) and captain Christopher Schindler (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, Daniel Grant (thigh), Demeaco Duhaney (hamstring) and Oumar Niasse (groin) are also ruled out.

There are no suspension concerns for the Terriers.

Injuries: Alex Vallejo, Josh Koroma, Christopher Schindler, Carel Eiting, Harry Toffolo, Daniel Grant, Demeaco Duhaney, Oumar Niasse

Suspension: None

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba (GK); Tyler Blackett, Scott McKennie, Joe Warrall, Cyrus Christie; James Garner, Ryan Yates; Alex Mighten, Filip Krovinovic, Anthony Knockaert; Lewis Grabban

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ryan Schofield (GK); Naby Sarr, Richard Keogh, Rarmani-Edmonds Green; Pipa, Lewis O'Brien, Jonathan Hogg, Juninho Bacuna, Aaron Rowe; Duane Holmes, Fraizer Campbell

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield's games involving lower-ranked sides tend to be low-scoring affairs and a goal-shy Forest might prioritize solidity rather than expansiveness.

The visitors are more in need of points than the hosts but we are predicting a share of the spoils with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Huddersfield Town