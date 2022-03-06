Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

The FA Cup returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town square off at the City Ground Stadium on Monday.

The hosts head into the game on a six-match unbeaten run across all competitions, while the visitors will be seeking a fifth victory on the bounce.

Nottingham Forest failed to make it two wins from two last Friday as they had to come from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United.

They head into Monday’s game unbeaten in each of their last six games, claiming three wins and three draws since a 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City on January 30.

They have now turned their attention to the FA Cup, where they have enjoyed a stellar run, knocking out Premier League sides Arsenal and Leicester City in the opening two rounds.

Huddersfield Town, meanwhile, saw off Burnley 2-1 in the opening round before claiming a 1-0 win over Barnsley on February 5.

They head into Monday’s game fresh off the back of a 3-0 victory over Peterborough United last Friday.

Huddersfield Town, who are second in the EPL table, have won each of their most recent four games while they are unbeaten in their last 18.

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town Head-To-Head

Huddersfield Town boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 11 wins from the last 26 meetings between the teams. Nottingham Forest have picked up one fewer win in that time, while five games have ended all square.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: W-D-D-W-D

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Nottingham Forest

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Loic Mbe Soh and Lewis Grabban, who are recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Loic Mbe Soh, Lewis Grabban

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town

Ryan Schofield, Rolando Aarons and Alex Vallejo are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Monday’s game. Levi Colwill is also out of contention for the visitors after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Ryan Schofield, Rolando Aarons, Alex Vallejo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Levi Colwill

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ethan Horvath; Scott McKenna, Steve Cook, Joe Worrall; Max Lowe, Ryan Yates, James Garner, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel; Brennan Johnson, Keinan Davis

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Ollie Turton, Tom Lees, Matty Pearson; Sorba Thomas, Lewis O'Brien, Jon Russell, Josh Ruffels; Danel Sinani, Daniel Ward, Duane Holmes

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Unbeaten in each of their last 18 games in all competitions, Huddersfield Town head into the game as one of the most in-form sides in the EFL Championship and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

While going up against a solid Nottingham Forest side is a tricky test for any opposing side, we predict the visitors will come away with a slender win on Monday.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Edited by Peter P