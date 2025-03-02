Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd March 2025

Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town lock horns in the fifth round of the FA Cup at the City Ground on Monday. Despite their good form in the Premier League, the Tricky Trees could only do away with their fourth-round opponents Exeter City on penalties while Kieran McKenna's men thrashed Coventry CIty 4-1.

Ad

After a great first half of the season, It looked like the tide of fortune was starting to flow away from Nottingham Forest in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Exeter City plugged away, holding them to a 2-2 draw at the end of extra-time and forcing the game to a shootout. However, Nottingham eventually survived the scare and won the game.

The fifth round of the FA Cup hardly packs fond memories for Forest. They have failed to progress from four of their last five fifth round draws in the competition. As such, this match could have come under better circumstances as Forest are no longer cruising along in the Premier League.

Ad

Trending

Despite being third in the table, it's worth noting that Forest have picked up just a single win in their last five league matches. They have lost three and drawn one.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town won't want to look to their past record in the competition to draw inspiration either. They have not made it to the quarter-finals of the competition since the 1992-93 season and have not won any of their last 13 FA Cup encounters with Premier League opponents.

Ad

Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 loss to 10-man Manchester United and it couldn't have done much to uplift the mood in the dressing room. Ipswich head into Monday's match against Nottingham having lost six and drawn one of their last seven league matches.

Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nottingham and Ipswich have met thrice in the FA Cup. The Tractor Boys won the first encounter in the 1980-81 season but Nottingham have been victorious in the last two.

Nottingham are unbeaten in their last 15 home matches against Ipswich in all compeitions.

The Tricky Trees have lost four of their last five FA Cup fifth round matches.

This is only the second time that Ipswich have made it to the fifth round of the FA Cup since the turn of the millennia.

The last Premier League side that Ipswich beat in the FA Cup was Blackburn Rovers and it came all the way back in 1995-96.

Ad

Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town Prediction

Despite a dip in form in recent weeks, Nottingham should be able to get a win here and progress to the quarter-finals. Ipswich have problems all over the pitch with their leaky defence being the most prominent of all. The Tractor Boys have conceded 23 goals in their last eight matches in all competitions.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 3-1 Ipswich Town

Ad

Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nottingham Forest to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback