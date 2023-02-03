Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5th 2023

Nottingham Forest will host Leeds United at the City Ground on Sunday in another round of English Premier League football.

The home side endured a sluggish start to their league campaign but seem to have found their feet in the competition in recent weeks. They played out a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in their last league outing and had looked set to head towards defeat before Sam Surridge came off the bench to score a late equalizer.

Forest sit 13th in the league table with 21 points from 20 games. They will be looking to bounce back from their cup disappointments and resume their quest for Premier League safety.

Leeds United, meanwhile, have struggled for form in the league of late and currently find themselves just outside the relegation zone with half the season now gone. They played out a goalless draw against Brentford in their last Premier League game but returned to winning ways in midweek with a 3-1 away win over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 101 meetings between Forest and Leeds. The hosts have won 35 of those games, while the visitors have won four fewer. There have been 35 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Four of Forest's five league wins this season have come on home turf.

The Whites have picked up five points on the road in the Premier League this season, the joint-fewest in the division so far.

The Reds have conceded 35 league goals this season. Only Bournemouth (42) have conceded more.

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United Prediction

Forest are on a run of back-to-back defeats and will be desperate to bounce back here. They have lost just one of their last nine games at the City Ground and will hope to maximize their home advantage this weekend.

Leeds are on a six-game winless run in the Premier League and have won just two games in the competition since August last year. They have struggled for form on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Leeds United

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Forest

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Leeds' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)

Poll : 0 votes