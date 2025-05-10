Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th May 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Leicester City take on an impressive Nottingham Forest side in an important encounter at the City Ground on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Preview

Leicester City are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have failed to make an impact so far this season. The Foxes defeated Southampton by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have struggled after a strong start to their campaign. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nottingham Forest have a slight historical edge against Leicester City and have won 42 out of the 110 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 41 victories.

Nottingham Forest won the reverse fixture by a 3-1 margin in October last year and will look to complete a league double over Leicester City since the 1994-95 season.

Leicester City have won only one of their last 18 matches away from home against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 3-2 margin in 2013.

Nottingham Forest have won only one of their last five matches at home in the Premier League and could lose three consecutive games in the competition for the first time since December 2023.

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Prediction

Nottingham Forest have shown signs of a slump over the past month and will need to be at their resurgent best in this fixture. The hosts have a point to prove at the moment and will look to be at their best this weekend.

Leicester City have struggled in the Premier League this season but gave a good account of themselves against Southampton last week. Nottingham Forest are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Leicester City

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nottingham Forest to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nottingham Forest to score first - Yes

