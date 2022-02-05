Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Nottingham Forest invite Leicester City to the City Ground for FA Cup fourth round action on Sunday.

The hosts suffered their first defeat of the year across all competitions last Sunday as Cardiff City inflicted a 2-1 loss in their Championship fixture. They secured a date with the reigning champions after they beat Arsenal in the previous round, thanks to Lewis Grabban's 83rd-minute winner.

The Foxes are unbeaten across all competitions in 2022 and were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous Premier League fixture. They secured a place in the fourth round with a 4-1 win over Watford City last month.

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 106 times across all competitions since 1901, with their first-ever competitive meeting also coming in the FA Cup. Both sides are pretty evenly matched in this fixture with the visiting side enjoying a narrow 40-39 advantage in wins.

The spoils have been shared 27 times between them, including their previous encounter in the 2014 edition of the Championship. This is just the third time they will be meeting in the FA Cup, with a win for each side in the competition.

Nottingham Forest form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Leicester City form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Team News

Nottingham Forest

Loïc Mbe Soh, Alex Mighten, Joe Lolley and Joe Worrall will miss the crucial cup tie for the Reds.

Injured: Loïc Mbe Soh, Alex Mighten, Joe Lolley, Joe Worrall

Suspended: None

Leicester City

Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans and Ricardo Pereira are long-term absentees for the Foxes. Wesley Fofana is still far away from match fitness while Ryan Bertrand and Timothy Castagne will also miss the trip to Nottinghamshire with injuries.

Nampalys Mendy is the only absentee on account of international duty as he is expected to feature in the 2021 AFCON final for Senegal.

Leicester City @LCFC



"The break came at a good time for us. In the last couple of games, we could and should have won them, arguably, without being at the top of our game. The opportunity for the players to reset and for some to get back training, it looks healthier." On player availability:"The break came at a good time for us. In the last couple of games, we could and should have won them, arguably, without being at the top of our game. The opportunity for the players to reset and for some to get back training, it looks healthier." On player availability: "The break came at a good time for us. In the last couple of games, we could and should have won them, arguably, without being at the top of our game. The opportunity for the players to reset and for some to get back training, it looks healthier."🔋 https://t.co/2u46QDUIOU

Injured: Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Wesley Fofana, Ryan Bertrand, Timothy Castagne, Jamie Vardy

Unavailable (International duty): Nampalys Mendy

Suspension: None

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba (GK); Scott McKenna, Steve Cook, Max Lowe, Djed Spence; Jack Colback, Ryan Yates; James Garner, Brennan Johnson, Keinan Davis; Lewis Grabban

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Kasper Schmeichel (GK); James Justin, Jannik Vestergaard, Çağlar Söyüncü, Luke Thomas; Boubakary Soumare, Youri Tielemans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; James Maddison; Ayoze Perez, Patson Daka

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Prediction

The home side have found the back of the net in all games across all competitions since November while the hosts have scored in their last five games. Nottingham have two clean sheets in their last five games across all competitions while Leicester have one in the same period.

While Leicester will be without some of their first-team players for the game, they pack enough firepower to see them through to the next round.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Leicester City.

Edited by Manas Mitul