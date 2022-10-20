Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important clash at the City Ground on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The home side held Brighton & Hove Albion to a 0-0 draw this week and will look to keep its opponents at bay in this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Merseyside giants edged West Ham United to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Nottingham Forest FC @NFFC



joined The Reds in 2008, making 110 appearances and scoring 43 goals during a three-year spell on Trentside.



The forward also earned 59 Wales caps, finding the net on 16 occasions for his country.



Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good record against Nottingham Forest and have won 57 out of the 116 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 30 victories.

This is the first Premier League meeting between the two teams since a 2-2 draw played out a 2-2 draw in April 1999.

Liverpool are winless in their five Premier League away matches against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground - the only venue where they have played more than once in the competition and have not won a match.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 16 away games against newly-promoted sides in the Premier League, with their previous defeat coming against Hull City in 2017.

Nottingham Forest are winless in their last four home games in the Premier League but have scored the first goal in each of their last three such matches.

Liverpool have failed to win any of their four Premier League away games since the start of the season - their longest such run in the competition since the 2006-07 campaign.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have been impressive over the past week and seem to have turned a corner in their Premier League campaign. Jurgen Klopp's charges have now won their last two league games and will be intent on extending their streak this weekend.

Nottingham Forest have struggled in the Premier League and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Liverpool

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

