Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd March 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest take on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important clash at the City Ground on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Merseyside giants eased past Southampton by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Manchester United in the FA Cup this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an impressive historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 51 out of the 119 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 39 victories.

Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last 13 league games at home against Liverpool, including six such matches in the Premier League - their best such record against a single opponent in the competition.

Liverpool won the reverse fixture at Anfield by a 3-0 margin last year and will be looking to complete a league double over Nottingham Forest for the first time since the 1984-85 season.

Liverpool are winless in their last 13 matches away from home against Nottingham Forest in league competitions - they have a longer such run only against Arsenal.

Nottingham Forest have found the back of the net in each of their nine Premier League games under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have been in impressive form so far this season and will be intent on making the most of their form. The likes of Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Nottingham Forest can pack a punch on their day and have a surprisingly impressive record in this fixture. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Liverpool

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cody Gakpo to score - Yes