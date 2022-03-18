Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Nottingham Forest are set to play Liverpool at the City Ground on Sunday in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Nottingham Forest come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Mark Warburton's Queens Park Rangers in the EFL Championship. Second-half goals from talented right-back Djed Spence, midfielder Ryan Yates and Wales international Brennan Johnson sealed the deal for Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest. Striker Andre Gray scored the consolation goal for Queens Park Rangers.

Liverpool, on the other hand, beat Mikel Arteta's Arsenal 2-0 in the English Premier League. Second-half goals from Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota and Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino secured the win for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

In 115 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Liverpool hold the clear advantage. Thye have won 56 games, lost 30 and drawn 29.

However, this is the first time the two clubs are facing each other since 1999.

Nottingham Forest form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-D-W-D

Liverpool form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-W-W

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Team News

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper will be unable to call upon the services of experienced centre-back Steve Cook and left-back Max Lowe. There are doubts over the availability experienced striker Lewis Grabban.

Injured: Steve Cook, Max Lowe

Doubtful: Lewis Grabban

Suspended: None

Liverpool

Meanwhile, Liverpool could be without Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas and veteran midfielder James Milner. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: James Milner, Kostas Tsimikas

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ethan Horvath, Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo, Scott McKenna, Djed Spence, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Jack Colback, Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson, Sam Surridge

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

B/R Football @brfootball Firmino was pumped to share another big goal with the fans 🤗 Firmino was pumped to share another big goal with the fans 🤗 https://t.co/FkjJQ9xFVb

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Prediction

Nottingham Forest are currently 8th in the EFL Championship. The performances of Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson has attracted attention from top European clubs. Spence, on loan from Middlesbrough, has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich recently.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Bayern



Premier League clubs are working on Spence too. Price tag around €12/14m. There’s lot of interest around Middlesbrough fullback Djed Spence. FC Bayern are following him closely - there’s no bid yet but they’re interested as @plettigoal reported.Premier League clubs are working on Spence too. Price tag around €12/14m. There’s lot of interest around Middlesbrough fullback Djed Spence. FC Bayern are following him closely - there’s no bid yet but they’re interested as @plettigoal reported. 🔴 #BayernPremier League clubs are working on Spence too. Price tag around €12/14m. https://t.co/h0NNLWkFAK

Liverpool, on the other hand, are gunning for the Premier League title, while also competing in the Champions League and the FA Cup. They have already lifted the EFL Cup, and a potential quadruple is on the cards.

Liverpool will be the overwhelming favourites.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Liverpool

Edited by Abhinav Anand