Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2023

Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in four of their last five Premier League matches as they welcome Luton Town to the City Ground on Saturday.

The importance of this fixture can't be lost on either side. Come the end of the season, it's the points from matches like these that will impact the relegation battle. Steve Cooper's men have done decently in the new season up until now but it's been nowhere near as smooth as they'd have liked it to be.

They have picked up just two wins in eight Premier League games so far this season but sit rather comfortably at 13th for now. Forest are yet to lose at home in the league this season and they will hope to maintain that record past this weekend.

They played out a goalless stalemate against Crystal Palace in their latest outing and will be hoping to secure a much-needed win on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Luton Town are currently languishing at 17th in the table with just four points from eight matches. They have picked up just one win in the Premier League so far this season and have lost six.

Luton fell to 10-men Tottenham Hotspur at home in their latest outing. Spurs played the entirety of the second half with a man less but still managed to eke out three points to remain at the top of the table heading into the international break.

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nottingham Forest haven't managed to register a single win in their last four league games against Luton Town.

Luton have won just one of their last 14 away matches against Nottingham Forest in all competitions.

Nottingham Forest have conceded defeats in just two of their last 18 Premier League home matches, winning eight and drawing eight.

Forest are unbeaten in their last six home league games, winning four and drawing two.

Luton currently have only four points from eight Premier League matches this season. Never have they had as little as four points from their opening nine matches of a campaign.

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town Prediction

Nottingham Forest have been solid at home. Save for their 1-2 win over Everton at Goodison Park, Luton Town are yet to produce anything special this season. Nottingham should be able to get three valuable points on Saturday.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Luton Town

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nottingham Forest to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes