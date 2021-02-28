Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Luton Town travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in the Championship on Tuesday night.

The hosts are currently unbeaten in their last three games in the Championship and are just a point behind Luton. Forest are in 16th place, with 40 points from 33 games so far.

In their last game, Forest drew 1-1 against Derby County. James Garner opened the scoring for them, but Colin Kazim-Richards equalized for Wayne Rooney's men late in the game.

Before that draw against Derby, Forest had successive 1-0 wins against Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest. Manchester United loanee Garner has been particularly impressive for them since joining last month.

Luton are currently in 14th place in the Championship and are certain to play their football in the second-tier next season as well.

In their last game, they produced a remarkable turnaround against Sheffield Wednesday to further heap the pressure on the Owls, who are still six points off safety. Luton were 2-0 down at half-time in that game but produced a stunning second half comeback to win that game 3-2.

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

Forest have won 27 and lost 21 of their 64 previous games against Luton Town.

Earlier this season, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in a game where Forest were reduced to ten men in. Nicolas Ioannou received his marching orders as Luton's Glen Rea scored at both ends.

Nottingham Forest form guide: D-W-W-L-D

Luton Town form guide: W-D-L-L-D

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town Team News

Derby County v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton is likely to miss four first-team players for this game. Harry Arter, Samba Sow, Scott McKenna and Lewis Grabban are all injured and will not play a part.

Injuries: Harry Arter, Lewis Grabban, Scott McKenna, Samba Sow

Suspension: None

Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday - Sky Bet Championship

Luton Town

Eunan O'Kane has a broken leg and Tom Lockyer has an ankle injury which rules them out of this game.

Injuries: Tom Lockyer, Eunan O'kane

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town Predicted XIs

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba; Yuri Ribeiro, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worrall, Cyrus Christie; Cafu, James Garner; Anthony Knockaert, Filip Krovinovic, Alex Mighten; Glenn Murray

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga; Dan Potts, Sonny Bradley, Martin Cranie, James Bree; Luke Berry, Glen Rea, Jack Clark; Pelly Ruddock, James Collins, Harry Cornick

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town Prediction

Forest have been playing well in recent games and will not be an easy opponent for Luton in this match. In fact, with the likes of Garner really playing well in the Forest midfield, we are backing them to win this game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Luton Town