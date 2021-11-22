Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Nottingham Forest host Luton Town at the City Ground in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Nottingham Forest are currently 13th in the league, one point behind their opponents. Steve Cooper's side are on a four-game unbeaten streak, but they have only managed to win one of those games. They will look to extend their streak with a win against Luton.

Luton Town have faltered of late. Nathan Jones' side have only won two of their last five league games and will be going into the fixture off the back of a 2-0 loss against QPR last time out. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Forest on Tuesday.

Both sides will aim to climb up the table with a win on Tuesday and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

Nottingham Forest have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Luton Town only winning one.

Luton came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in March. Ryan Tunnicliffe scored the game's only goal to secure the three points on the night.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: L-D-D-W-D

Luton Town Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town Team News

Yates will be a huge miss for Forest

Nottingham Forest

Ryan Yates will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Max Lowe, Loic Mbe Soh and Jordi Osei-Tutu are all out due to injury.

Injured: Max Lowe, Loic Mbe Soh, Jordi Osei-Tutu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ryan Yates

Luton Town

Luton Town have no new injury worries following their 2-0 loss to QPR last time out. Luke Berry is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Luke Berry

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba; Gaetan Bong, Scott McKenna, Joe Worrall, Djed Spence; Jack Colback, James Garner; Alex Mighten, Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson; Lewis Grabban

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Simon Sluga; Kal Naismith, Sonny Bradley, Reece Burke; Daniel Potts, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Gabriel Osho, Henri Lansbury, James Bree; Elijah Adebayo, Harry Connick

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town Prediction

The two sides are in contrasting runs of form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Tuesday.

We predict Nottingham Forest will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Luton Town

