Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th April 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at the City Ground on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Red Devils were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Sevilla in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 51 out of the 108 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 33 victories.

The previous game between these two teams at the City Ground in the Premier League ended in an 8-1 victory for Manchester United in 1999, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scoring four goals.

Manchester United have won their last nine matches against Nottingham Forest in all competitions and have won all three matches between the two teams this season.

Manchester United have won their last six matches against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and have scored at least three goals in each of these games.

Nottingham Forest are winless in their last nine Premier League games and have failed to keep a clean sheet during this period.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have shown marked improvement under Erik ten Hag but have stuttered in recent weeks. With Marcus Rashford injured at the moment, the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst will need to step up in this match.

Nottingham Forest have struggled in recent weeks and find themselves in a relegation battle at the moment. Manchester United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Manchester United

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bruno Fernandes to score - Yes

