Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Nottingham Forest take on Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side in an important encounter at the City Ground on Tuesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The home side defeated Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties in the FA Cup over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Red Devils eased past Leicester City by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 54 out of the 113 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 35 victories.

Nottingham Forest won the reverse fixture by a 3-2 margin in the reverse fixture in December last year and will look to complete a Premier League double against Manchester United for the first time since the 1991-92 season.

Manchester United have lost their last two matches against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League - more defeats than they had suffered in the 13 such games preceding this run.

Nottingham Forest won this exact fixture by a 2-1 margin in the Premier League last season and are looking to win consecutive home games against Manchester United in the competition for the first time since 1990.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have a strong squad at their disposal but have struggled to make an impact in the Premier League this season. The Red Devils have managed to score seven goals in their last two games and will look to build on their recent momentum this weekend.

Nottingham Forest have punched above their weight this season and have troubled Manchester United in recent months. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester United

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

