Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th January 2023

Nottingham Forest are set to play Manchester United at the City Ground on Wednesday in the first leg of the semi-final of the EFL Cup.

Nottingham Forest come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Gary O'Neil's Bournemouth in the league. A first-half goal from winger Jaidon Anthony for Bournemouth was canceled out by a late second-half equalizer from attacker Sam Surridge for Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the league. A brace from striker Eddie Nketiah and a goal from attacker Bukayo Saka secured the win for Arsenal in a pulsating encounter. Star forward Marcus Rashford and Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez scored the goals for Manchester United.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Their most recent encounter saw Manchester United comfortably beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the league.

Wales international Brennan Johnson has managed six goal contributions in the league in 18 starts for Nottingham Forest.

Attacker Marcus Rashford has 12 goal contributions in 18 starts for Manchester United in the league.

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has eight goal contributions in 19 starts for Manchester United.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has five goal contributions in the league for Manchester United.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Prediction

Nottingham Forest are currently 13th in the league and have won two of their last five league games. Having essentially signed a completely new squad last summer, Nottingham Forest have not shied away from spending some more in January. Brazilian midfielders Gustavo Scarpa and Danilo are the club's most recent permanent acquisitions.

Striker Chris Wood has joined on loan from Newcastle United. Wood was a useful striker for Burnley and regularly crossed the 10-goal threshold every season during his time at the club in the Premier League. His addition will provide some good quality and physical presence to Nottingham Forest's attack.

Manchester United will put more impetus now on the EFL Cup, given their recent loss to Arsenal almost certainly extinguishes any faint hope of a title challenge. The loss by no means indicated that Manchester United played poorly; only that Arsenal played better.

The Athletic | Football



17': Rashford

24': Nketiah

53': Saka

59': Martinez

90': Nketiah



Incredible action as Eddie Nketiah wins it for Arsenal late on, and Mikel Arteta's side take a huge three points.



FT: Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United
17': Rashford
24': Nketiah
53': Saka
59': Martinez
90': Nketiah

Manchester United will take solace from this fact. Manager Erik ten Hag deserves huge credit for the turnaround in form and fortune he has produced since his short time at the club, and the fact that his side went toe-to-toe against arguably the best side in the Premier League is a huge positive. A trophy in his first season was not expected, but will surely be welcome.

ESPN FC



Lisandro Martinez's first-ever goal for Manchester United in the Premier League comes against first place Arsenal

Manchester United to win here.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester United

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet - Yes

