Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th February 2024

Both Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will be looking to return to winning ways as they clash in an FA Cup fifth-round encounter at the City Ground on Wednesday.

Nottingham Forest were outclassed last Saturday as they fell to a 4-2 loss to a rampant Aston Villa side. Unai Emery's men were 3-0 up as early as the 39th minute of the game but goals from Moussa Niakhate and Morgan Gibbs-White brought the Tricky Trees back into the game.

However, Leon Bailey subsequently sealed all three points for Villa as Forest slipped to 17th in the Premier League table.

They needed replays to beat League One outfit Blackpool and Championship side Bristol City in the third and fourth rounds of the FA Cup respectively.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men will have their work cut out against Manchester United on Wednesday especially because the Red Devils will be looking to avenge their 2-1 loss in the Premier League in their last match of 2023.

Manchester United managed to paper over the cracks up until last weekend, remaining unbeaten since the turn of the year by picking up a handful of unconvincing wins across all competitions.

However, they were given a slap across the face as Fulham stretched, hassled and finally tore them apart in second-half stoppage time. Somebody needs to figure out what's going on at Manchester United's medical department because their injury issues continue to mount to the point it is now a crippling issue.

But Erik ten Hag deserves no soft reprieve just yet as his inability to find solutions to their defensive vulnerabilities has become a major cause for concern among the fanbase. A loss on Wednesday against Forest might stop just short of ringing alarm bells but it will definitely cause the pressure to mount on the Dutch coach.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have failed to progress from four of their five previous FA Cup ties against Nottingham Forest.

After losing 2-1 at the City Ground in December, Manchester United could lose back-to-back away games against Forest in all competitions for the first time since December 1984.

Nottingham Forest are looking to reach the FA Cup quarter-final for the second time in the last three seasons.

Manchester United will aim to reach the FA Cup quarter-final for what would be a record 48th time.

Nottingham Forest have drawn three of their FA Cup matches this season with both their third and fourth-round ties going to a replay.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Prediction

This could be a tight contest and is likely to go to extra-time with very little to separate the two sides. However, thanks to Manchester United's superior bench quality, they are likely to edge this one.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Manchester United

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes