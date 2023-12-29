Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important encounter at the City Ground on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side stunned Newcastle United with a 3-1 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Red Devils edged Aston Villa to a crucial 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 53 out of the 110 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 33 victories.

Nottingham Forest have lost each of their last 11 matches against Manchester United in all competitions and have conceded 17 goals in their last four games against the Red Devils.

Manchester United have won each of their last 11 matches against Nottingham Forest in all competitions and have achieved longer winning runs only against Aston Villa and Wigan Athletic.

Nottingham Forest have secured only one league victory against Manchester United in the Premier League era, with their only such victory coming by a 2-1 margin in 1994.

Nottingham Forest have won their final league game of the calendar year in only one of the last nine years, with their only such victory during this period coming in 2019.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have shown flashes of their ability in recent weeks and will need to work hard to move up the league table. The likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho have tremendous potential and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Nottingham Forest have also stepped up to the plate this month but will be up against a formidable opponent this week. Manchester United are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Manchester United

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rasmus Hojlund to score - Yes