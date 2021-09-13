Nottingham Forest vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

The Championship continues this midweek as Nottingham Forest host Middlesbrough on Wednesday at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest lost 2-1 at home to Cardiff City on Tuesday, making it their fifth loss in their last six games in all competitions. The Reds went into halftime with a 1-0 lead on Tuesday before a Rubin Cowill brace turned the game in Cardiff City's favor.

Nottingham Forest are now the only side in the Championship without a win as pressure mounts on manager Chris Hughton. They sit bottom of the league with just one point from six games so far.

Middlesbrough also lost their game on Wednesday, a 2-0 away loss to Coventry City. They have now failed to win any of their last four league games and have won just once so far this season.

Middlesbrough currently sit 15th in the Championship table with six points from six games. Manager Neil Warnock will be hoping his side can pick up their second win of the season when they face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Nottingham Forest vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough have met 89 times in the past. The record between the sides is close, as Nottingham Forest have won 29 times while Middlesbrough have won 26 times. 34 of the matchups have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the Championship last season, with Middlesbrough winning 2-1 away from home. Britt Assombalonga and George Saville scored for Middlesbrough before Loic Mbe Soh scored a late consolation goal for Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: L-D-L-L-L

Middlesbrough Form Guide: L-D-D-L-W

Nottingham Forest vs Middlesbrough Team News

Nottingham Forest

Rodrigo Ely, Jordi Osei-Tutu and Loic Mbe Soh are all injured and will play no part in Wednesday's game.

Injured: Rodrigo Ely, Jordi Osei-tutu, Loic Mbe Soh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough

Sammy Ameobi and Marcus Browne are both out injured and are unavailable for selection. Sam Morsy is suspended after picking up a red card against Blackburn Rovers.

Injured: Sammy Ameobi, Marcus Browne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sam Morsy

Nottingham Forest vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Brice Samba; Max Lowe, Scott McKenna, Joe Worrall, Djed Spence; Brennan Johnson, Ryan Yates, James Garner; Philip Zinckernagel; Lewis Grabban, Lyle Taylor

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley; Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Sol Bamba; Isaiah Jones, Jonathan Howson, Marcus Tavernier, Matt Crooks, Anfernee Dijksteel; Onel Hernandez, Duncan Watmore

Nottingham Forest vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Both clubs are in a poor run of form ahead of their meeting on Wednesday. Nottingham Forest are winless in the Championship so far, while Middlesbrough have won just once.

Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough will both be desperate to end their poor form and get back to winning ways. Considering current form, the points should be shared on Wednesday.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Middlesbrough

