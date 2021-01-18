Nottingham Forest vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news, and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Nottingham Forest will be looking to build on their recent winning momentum in the Championship when Middlesbrough come to the City Ground on Wednesday.

Nineteenth in the standings with just six wins from 24 games, the Reds are currently on a six-game unbeaten run, winning their last two matches.

This improvement in results has seen them climb out of the drop zone, while another victory in midweek could propel them further towards mid-table.

Nottingham Forest's adversaries in this match are currently going through a rough patch.

Middlesbrough were knocked out of the FA Cup by fellow Championship side Brentford last week. They then lost 1-0 to a struggling Birmingham City at home in league action.

The loss was Boro's second from the last three games, and seventh overall. Recent struggles have dampened the mood in the camp after a prolific start which saw them go 10 games unbeaten.

Nottingham Forest vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head

In 88 meetings between the sides, Middlesbrough have a narrow advantage historically. They have won on 29 occasions compared to Forest's 25.

This season's earlier meeting also went to the North Yorkshire outfit, who won 1-0 at home. However, this fixture last season ended in a 1-1 draw.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W

Middlesbrough Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Nottingham Forest vs Middlesbrough Team News

Nottingham Forest

The home side have all of their players available for this clash. However, midfielder Harry Arter must proceed with caution as he's one booking away from a suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Middlesbrough

Boro still do not have striker Ashley Fletcher back from a hamstring injury. He remains the only long-term absentee for the side. However, midfielder Marcus Browne sustained a cruciate injury during the weekend and will also miss out.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nottingham Forest vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba; Cyrus Christie, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Yuri Ribeiro; Ryan Yates, Samba Sow; Sammy Ameobi, Cafu, Alex Mighten; Lewis Grabban.

Middlesbrough (4-3-3): Marcus Bettinelli; Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Marc Bola; Lewis King, Samy Morsy, George Saville; Marcus Tavernier, Chuba Akpom, Marvin Johnson.

Nottingham Forest vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Middlesbrough have been highly erratic this season, and it is difficult to predict how they will perform.

However, the Tricky Trees are currently on an upswing and can count on home advantage. We are expecting this match to end in a narrow win for the hosts.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Middlesbrough