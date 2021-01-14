Nottingham Forest vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

The EFL Championship returns to action this Saturday, as struggling Nottingham Forest take on Millwall.

Millwall come into this game after securing a draw away at Dean Court, which lifted them to 16th in the table.

Nottingham Forest sit one place off relegation and four points behind their rivals with one more game played.

Nottingham Forest vs Millwall Head-to-Head

These two teams played each other last month, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw. In their last four encounters, Nottingham Forest failed to register a single win. Two of those matches ended in a draw, with two going Millwall's way.

Scoring goals has been an issue for both clubs. Millwall have scored just 19 goals in 22 outings. For Forest, they have found the back of the net only 16 times in 23 games this season.

Nottingham Forest, despite a tough start to the season, are unbeaten in their last five encounters.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: W-D-D-D-W

Advertisement

Millwall Form Guide: D-L-D-W-L

Nottingham Forest vs Millwall Team News

Nottingham Forest

Jack Colback and Luke Freeman have been absent from the lineup due to injury since these two clubs played each other last month.

Chris Hughton rested several of his first-team players for the FA Cup tie against Cardiff and will bring them back for this Championship tie.

Injured: Jack Colback and Luke Freeman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Millwall

Kenneth Zohore returned for Millwall in their FA Cup tie against Boreham Wood after suffering a calf injury in November. Murray Wallace is also expected to return to action after serving a suspension in the last match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Millwall Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba, Cyrus Christie, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worrall, Yuri Ribeiro, Ryan Yates, Samba Sow, Anthony Knockaert, Cafu, Joe Lolley, Lewis Grabban.

Millwall Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bartosz Bialkowski, Mahlon Romeo, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Scott Malone, Ryan Woods, Williams, Jed Wallace, Troy Parrott, Kenneth Zohore, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

- Time when entering the pitch: 77:40

- Time when hitting the back of the net: 78:40



😉 @mattjpsmith#Millwall pic.twitter.com/u6m851JEHf — Millwall FC 💙 (@MillwallFC) January 13, 2021

Advertisement

Nottingham Forest vs Millwall Prediction

This game is expected to be a tight one, with both teams eager to come away with at least a point. For Nottingham, every point is important if they are to distance themselves from the relegation scrap.

Millwall will be looking to maintain their form following a tough away outing against Bournemouth.

With both teams struggling for goals, we predict a goalless draw at City Ground.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-0 Millwall