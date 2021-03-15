Nottingham Forest vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news, and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

EFL Championship leaders Norwich City have a meeting against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this midweek.

The Canaries have 79 points after the completion of 36 rounds of matches, a 10-point gap over second-placed Watford. They've won eight in a row, and look destined to be crowned champions.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are stuck in the middle of the table, currently occupying 17th spot.

As things stand, they have a significant separation from the danger zone, but things can change very quickly in the EFL Championship. Forest can take nothing for granted.

Nottingham Forest vs Norwich City head-to-head

Once representing Norwich City in the Premier League, Lewis Grabban will go up against his former team

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, there is nothing to separate these two teams. Both clubs have won 28 matches each, while 18 have been drawn.

However, the recent form paints a different picture.

Nottingham Forest form: D-L-L-D-W

Norwich City form: W-W-W-W-W

Nottingham Forest vs Norwich City team news

Nottingham Forest

Chris Hughton welcomed Lewis Grabban back from injury in Forest's last match against Reading.

The forward came off the bench and may push for a start in midweek. Yuri Ribeiro may also return to the starting lineup at Gaetan Bong's expense.

Injuries: Joe Lolley

Doubtful: Harry Arter

Suspensions: None

Norwich City

🎯 𝗖𝗔𝗡𝗧-𝗪𝗢𝗪!



One touch and 𝙗𝙖𝙣𝙜! 💥 pic.twitter.com/8bNgEZZJgY — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) March 15, 2021

Manager Daniel Farke will be hesitant to make many changes to a starting 11 that has been delivering the goods consistently. Mario Vrancic is someone who may be handed a start in midfield.

Injuries: Michael McGovern, Sam Byram

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Nottingham Forest vs Norwich City predicted XI

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba; Cyrus Christie; Tobias Figueiredo; Joe Worrall; Yuri Ribeiro; James Garner; Ryan Yates; Anthony Knockaert; Filip Krovinovic; Luke Freeman; Lewis Grabban

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul; Max Aarons; Grant Hanley; Ben Gibson; Dimitris Giannoulis; Oliver Skipp; Kieran Dowell; Emiliano Buendia; Mario Vrancic; Todd Cantwell; Teemu Pukki

Nottingham Forest vs Norwich City prediction

Pukki has 21 goals in the Championship this season

Norwich City are simply flying at the moment. They look set to lift the Championship title in a few weeks' time. A hit-and-miss Nottingham Forest side are unlikely to cause them many problems.

This should be a comfortable win for the Canaries.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Norwich City

