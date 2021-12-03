Nottingham Forest vs Peterborough United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Nottingham Forest host Peterborough United at the City Ground on Saturday in the EFL Championship, looking to return to winning ways.

The Tricky Trees are unbeaten in six league games, but have drawn in each of their last three.

Last weekend, Steve Cooper's side were held goalless by West Brom, their second such result on the trot after playing out a 0-0 stalemate against Luton Town.

With only 25 points from 20 games, they're currently 16th in the table, six places above Peterborough, who are in the drop zone with only 16 points.

Since beating QPR 2-1 in October, the Posh are winless in the last six and could only manage a 0-0 draw with fellow relegation contenders Barnsley in their last game.

Nottingham Forest vs Peterborough United Head-To-Head

There have been 14 previous clashes between the sides, with Nottingham winning nine times. Peterborough have beaten the Reds only thrice during this period.

Interestingly, all three of those victories have come in their last three encounters in 2012 and 2013.

This will be their first meeting in nearly nine years.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D-D

Peterborough United Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-D

Nottingham Forest vs Peterborough United Team News

Nottingham Forest

Jack Colback returns from a suspension and could slot right back into the starting XI, while Alex Mighten and Joe Lolley are pushing to start too.

Loic Mbe Soh, Max Lowe and Rodrigo Ely are all long-term absentees.

Injured: Loic Mbe Soh, Max Lowe, Rodrigo Ely

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Peterborough United

Dan Butler will be serving his suspension for picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in their last game.

In an effort to bolster the attack, Sammie Szmodics could be given a place in the starting XI ahead of Kai Corbett.

Injured: None

Suspended: Dan Butler

Unavailable: None

Nottingham Forest vs Peterborough United Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest (3-3-1-3): Brice Samba; Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo, Scott McKenna; Djed Spence, Ryan Yates, James Garner; Gaetan Bong; Alex Mighten, Lewis Grabban, Philip Zinckernagel.

Peterborough United (3-4-2-1): David Cornell; Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Mark Beevers; Nathan Thompson, Conor Coventry, Jack Taylor, Harrison Burrows; Siriki Dembele, Sammie Szmodics; Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Nottingham Forest vs Peterborough United Prediction

As much as both sides will be eager to end their respective winless runs, their form has been patchy lately.

We're putting our money on a draw in this game

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Peterborough United

Edited by Peter P