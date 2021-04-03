Nottingham Forest vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Nottingham Forest and QPR will trade tackles at the City Ground on Monday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The hosts picked up a 1-0 victory away to Cardiff City on Friday. James Garner's first-half goal was enough to give Forest all three points.

QPR were emphatic in their 3-0 victory over Coventry City. Chris Willock and Ilias Chair all got on the scoresheet alongside a Michael Rose own goal to help the capital side to a convincing home win.

That victory helped Mark Warburton's side go three points above Luton Town in 12th spot. Nottingham Forest climbed up to 16th, with 45 points garnered from 39 matches.

Nottingham Forest vs QPR Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 72 occasions in the past and Nottingham Forest have a much better record.

The Reds have 32 wins to their name, while QPR were victorious on 18 previous occasions. Both sides had to share the spoils in 22 previous games.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2020 when second-half goals from Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes helped QPR to a 2-0 home win.

Forest's victory over Cardiff City halted their run of six league games without a victory. QPR are undefeated in three, with four wins recorded from their last six Championship matches.

Nottingham Forest form guide: W-D-L-D-L

QPR form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Nottingham Forest vs QPR Team News

Nottingham Forest

The hosts have two players sidelined by injury. Harry Arter (calf) and Joe Lolley (hamstring) are both unavailable for selection.

Joe Worrall has recovered from his broken rib and could be available for selection.

There are no suspension worries for Forest.

Injuries: Harry Arter, Joe Lolley

Suspension: None

QPR

The visitors have four players sidelined with fitness issues. Thomas Carroll (knee), Charlie Owens (knee) and Luke Amos (ACL) are unavailable for selection.

Jordy de Wijs has a new injury concern with a calf problem.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Mark Warburton.

Injuries: Luke Amos, Thomas Carroll, Charlie Owens, Jordy de Wijs

Suspension: None

Nottingham Forest vs QPR Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba (GK); Gaetan Bong, Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueredo, Cyrus Christie; James Garner, Cafu; Alex Mighten, Filip Krovinovic, Sammy Ameobi; Lewis Grabban

𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗦! 🔴



QPR Predicted XI (5-3-2): Seny Diang (GK); Lee Wallace, Yoann Barbet, Geoff Cameron, Robert Dickie, Todd Kane; Stefan Johansen, Dominic Ball, Ilias Chair; Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes

Nottingham Forest vs QPR Prediction

QPR have form and momentum going in their favor and they will be buoyed by their morale-boosting victory on Friday.

Nottingham Forest tend to struggle in attack and a new-found meanness in the visitor's rearguard could see them keep a clean sheet.

We are predicting a narrow victory for QPR.

Prediction: Notthingham Forest 0-1 QPR