Nottingham Forest vs Queens Park Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

In Championship action this week, Nottingham Forest will host Queens Park Rangers (QPR) at the City Ground on Wednesday night.

Nottingham Forest are enjoying a good spell at the moment. They carried out a 4-0 demolition of Reading in their last game, thanks to goals from Ryan Yates, Sam Surridge and a brace from Aston Villa loanee Keinan Davis.

The Reds sit ninth in the league table with 55 points from 35 games. They are just two points away from the promotion playoff spots and will look to get there with a win on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, QPR returned to winning ways this weekend as they seek to return to the top flight. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Luton Town last time out via second-half goals from Andre Gray and Robert Dickie, which cancelled Luton's opener.

The visitors sit fourth in the Championship standings with 59 points from 36 games.

Nottingham Forest vs Queens Park Rangers Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark the 75th meeting between Nottingham Forest and Queens Park Rangers. The hosts have won 33 of their previous meetings, while the visitors have won 18 times. There have been 23 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in October last year, which ended 1-1.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D.

Queens Park Rangers Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-D.

Nottingham Forest vs Queens Park Rangers Team News

Nottingham Forest

Maxe Lowe came off injured last time out and is expected to miss Wednesday's game. The full-back joins Lewis Grabban, Philip Zinckernagel and Steve Cook on the injury list for the hosts.

Injured: Maxe Lowe, Lewis Grabban, Philip Zinckernagel, Steve Cook.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Queens Park Rangers

Seny Dieng and Lyndon Dykes are injured, while there are two doubtful starters. Dion Sanderson is suspended.

Injured: Lyndon Dykes, Seny Dieng.

Doubtful: Jordan Archer, Lyndon Dykes.

Suspended: Dion Sanderson.

Unavailable: None.

Nottingham Forest vs Queens Park Rangers Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest (3-4-1-2): Brice Samba; Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Steve Cook; Djed Spence, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Jack Colback; Sam Surridge; Brennan Johnson, Keinan Davis

Queens Park Rangers (3-4-2-1): David Marshall; Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie; Moses Odubajo, Sam Field, Jeff Hendrick, Lee Wallace; Ilias Chair, Chris Willock; Andre Gray.

Nottingham Forest vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last eight games across competitions and have lost just one of their last 13. They are unbeaten in their last four home games across competitions.

Queens Park Rangers, meanwhile, have stumbled in their race for promotion winning just two of their last eight league games. Their struggles could continue this weekend.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Queens Park Rangers.

