Nottingham Forest vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Nottingham Forest and Reading clash for the 50th time in history on Saturday in EFL Championship action
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 41 min ago
Preview
Reading will hope to keep up their push for direct promotion when they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest side in the Championship on Saturday.

Fifth in the league table with 60 points from 35 games, the Royals are on a good run of form. They have won their last three games in a row without conceding.

They're well on course for their first Championship playoffs since 2017. However, Veljko Paunovic's side are some way off from securing a direct qualification.

The circumstances are grim in the opposite camp, with the Tricky Trees down in 17th position with 40 points.

Despite being eight clear of the relegation zone, Chris Hughton's side are without a win in three consecutive Championship games.

He has done well to steer the side clear of the bottom three since taking over from Sabri Lamouchi at the start of October.

Now, as his team struggles with consistency again, he's staring at the prospect of having to do the trick all over again.

Nottingham Forest vs Reading Head-To-Head

In 49 games, Nottingham have beaten Reading on 20 occasions, while losing to them 17 times.

That record includes their last meeting, which came back in December, as Forest were beaten 2-0 in Reading.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L

Reading Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Nottingham Forest vs Reading Team News

Nottingham Forest

The home side have a clean bill of health going into the match and none of their players face a suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Reading

The Royals are also in good health, with all key players available for the clash.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nottingham Forest vs Reading Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba; Cyrus Christie, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worrall, Gaetan Bong; James Garner, Ryan Yates; Anthony Knockaert, Filip Krovinovic, Luke Freeman; Glenn Murray.

Reading (4-1-2-1-2): Rafael Cabral; Andy Yiadom, Thomas Holmes, Liam Moore, Omar Richards; Tom McIntyre; Alfa Semedo, Josh Laurent; Michael Olise; George Puskas, Lucas Joao.

Nottingham Forest vs Reading Prediction

The sides enter the Championship contest in a contrasting run of form and contrasting positions on the league table.

But while Forest can be a mean outfit at home, Reading look better placed to secure all three points.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Reading

Published 11 Mar 2021, 19:01 IST
comments icon
EFL Championship 2020-21 Reading Football Nottingham Forest Football Anthony Knockaert Cyrus Christie Football News Championship Fixtures Football Predictions
