Nottingham Forest vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Nottingham Forest host Reading at the City Ground in the EFL Championship on Saturday (March 12), looking to return to winning ways.

The Tricky Trees, tenth in the points standings, were held to a 1-1 draw at Sheffield United in their last league outing, their third draw in four games. However, they responded with a 2-1 ouster of Huddersfield in the FA Cup on Tuesday to reach the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Reading haven't covered themselves in glory either, languishing in the 21st position in the table with 29 points, just five clear of the relegation zone. They are coming off defeats in their last two league outings. Reading were drubbed 4-1 by Blackpool before suffering a 1-0 reverse at home to Millwall.

The Royals will be keen to return to winning ways and avoid dropping into relegation scramble.

Nottingham Forest vs Reading Head-To-Head

The spoils have been closely shared in their last 31 clashes, with Reading winning 12 times and losing to Nottingham on ten, the last of which came in a 1-0 defeat in August 2018. However, four of their last five meetings have ended in draws.

Reading FC @ReadingFC



@OrjanHNyland1 "I see myself as a good shot-stopper, I want to come for crosses and dominate the box, and help out my teammates in front of me. I want to be vocal and a leader - do the best I can for the team." "I see myself as a good shot-stopper, I want to come for crosses and dominate the box, and help out my teammates in front of me. I want to be vocal and a leader - do the best I can for the team."💬 @OrjanHNyland1 https://t.co/SVvqT8ZjuZ

Nottingham Forest Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-D

Reading Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-D

Nottingham Forest vs Reading Team News

Nottingham Forest

Captain and former Reading man Lewis Grabban remains sidelined with an ankle injury, their only absentee at the moment.

On the bright side, Brice Samba returns from a three-game ban. Head coach Steve Cooper has a decision to make on whether to slot him right back in between the sticks or stick with Ethan Horvath.

Injured: Lewis Grabban

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nottingham Forest FC @NFFC



"We're at home and we've got to do our best to take the game to the opposition."



#NFFC 🗣 "Our focus is on ourselves. We have to live in the moment, we know what it looks like when we get it right."We're at home and we've got to do our best to take the game to the opposition." 🗣 "Our focus is on ourselves. We have to live in the moment, we know what it looks like when we get it right."We're at home and we've got to do our best to take the game to the opposition."🌳🔴 #NFFC

Reading

Lucas Joao is a doubt for the Royals with an illness. Josh Laurent could return from a month-long injury layoff but is unlikely to start. Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, signed on a season-long loan deal, could make his club debut here.

Injured: Lucas Joao

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nottingham Forest vs Reading Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest (3-4-1-2): Brice Samba; Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Steve Cook; Djed Spence, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Max Lowe; Philip Zinckernagel; Brennan Johnson, Sam Surridge.

Reading (4-2-3-1): Luke Southwood; Andy Yiadom, Michael Morrison, Tom Holmes, Tom McIntyre; Danny Drinkwater, Andy Rinomhota; Tom Ince, John Swift, Ovie Ejaria; Lucas Joao.

Nottingham Forest vs Reading Prediction

The Tricky Trees aren't in their best shape right now but should be able to overcome a patchy Reading side.

Their defence, which has conceded 68 goals, could be their own undoing.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Reading

Edited by Bhargav