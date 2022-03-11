Nottingham Forest vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Nottingham Forest host Reading at the City Ground in the EFL Championship on Saturday (March 12), looking to return to winning ways.
The Tricky Trees, tenth in the points standings, were held to a 1-1 draw at Sheffield United in their last league outing, their third draw in four games. However, they responded with a 2-1 ouster of Huddersfield in the FA Cup on Tuesday to reach the quarter-finals.
Meanwhile, Reading haven't covered themselves in glory either, languishing in the 21st position in the table with 29 points, just five clear of the relegation zone. They are coming off defeats in their last two league outings. Reading were drubbed 4-1 by Blackpool before suffering a 1-0 reverse at home to Millwall.
The Royals will be keen to return to winning ways and avoid dropping into relegation scramble.
Nottingham Forest vs Reading Head-To-Head
The spoils have been closely shared in their last 31 clashes, with Reading winning 12 times and losing to Nottingham on ten, the last of which came in a 1-0 defeat in August 2018. However, four of their last five meetings have ended in draws.
Nottingham Forest Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-D
Reading Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-D
Nottingham Forest vs Reading Team News
Nottingham Forest
Captain and former Reading man Lewis Grabban remains sidelined with an ankle injury, their only absentee at the moment.
On the bright side, Brice Samba returns from a three-game ban. Head coach Steve Cooper has a decision to make on whether to slot him right back in between the sticks or stick with Ethan Horvath.
Injured: Lewis Grabban
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Reading
Lucas Joao is a doubt for the Royals with an illness. Josh Laurent could return from a month-long injury layoff but is unlikely to start. Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, signed on a season-long loan deal, could make his club debut here.
Injured: Lucas Joao
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Nottingham Forest vs Reading Predicted XI
Nottingham Forest (3-4-1-2): Brice Samba; Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Steve Cook; Djed Spence, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Max Lowe; Philip Zinckernagel; Brennan Johnson, Sam Surridge.
Reading (4-2-3-1): Luke Southwood; Andy Yiadom, Michael Morrison, Tom Holmes, Tom McIntyre; Danny Drinkwater, Andy Rinomhota; Tom Ince, John Swift, Ovie Ejaria; Lucas Joao.
Nottingham Forest vs Reading Prediction
The Tricky Trees aren't in their best shape right now but should be able to overcome a patchy Reading side.
Their defence, which has conceded 68 goals, could be their own undoing.
Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Reading