Nottingham Forest vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Action in the EFL Championship continues this week, with 12 matches taking place in midweek including an intriguing fixture on Tuesday that sees Nottingham Forest play host to Rotherham United at the City Ground.

Both of these sides are currently sitting at the lower end of the Championship table, with Rotherham in 17th and Forest even lower in 20th.

That means that a win on Tuesday will be imperative for both teams, with the standings beginning to take shape.

Nottingham Forest vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head

Four straight losses – five if you count the EFL Cup – to begin the 2020-21 campaign were enough for Forest to sack boss Sabri Lamouchi, who never seemed capable of turning things around following his side’s failed attempt to make the playoffs in 2019-20.

Since then though, Chris Hughton has taken over as Forest’s new manager, and his side responded on Saturday by defeating Blackburn Rovers.

Rotherham, meanwhile, opened their season with a victory at Wycombe, but since then their form has slipped dramatically. They’ve lost two and drawn two, and also found themselves dumped out of the EFL Cup by League Two side Salford City.

Historically, games between these two sides have been dominated by Forest. They’ve got 19 wins over Rotherham dating back to 1930, while only suffering seven defeats in return. However, last time the two sides faced off, Rotherham came out on top, winning 2-1 in April 2019.

Nottingham Forest form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Rotherham United form guide: W-L-D-D-L

Nottingham Forest vs Rotherham United Team News

Forest will likely have to do without defenders Joe Worrall and Tyler Blackett, both of whom are out of action with injuries. Midfielder Fouad Bachirou – who has yet to play for the club following his move from Malmo – is also out with a hamstring injury.

And finally, Jack Colback, who was substituted in Forest’s weekend win over Blackburn, is not expected to be back for this match.

Injured: Joe Worrall, Tyler Blackett, Fouad Bachirou, Jack Colback

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rotherham will be missing Angus MacDonald, who was shown a straight red card in the weekend’s defeat to Norwich City. Thankfully for Rotherham boss Paul Warne, no other players in his squad are reportedly unavailable with injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Angus MacDonald

Nottingham Forest vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba, Cyrus Christie, Tobias Figueiredo, Scott McKenna, Nicholas Ioannou, Ryan Yates, Harry Arter, Joe Lolley, Luke Freeman, Anthony Knockaert, Lewis Grabban

Rotherham United predicted XI (4-3-3): Jamal Blackman, Wes Harding, Michael Ihiekwe, Clark Robertson, Joe Mattock, Matt Crooks, Shaun MacDonald, Daniel Barlaser, Mickel Miller, Freddie Ladapo, Kieran Sadlier

Nottingham Forest vs Rotherham United Prediction

On paper at least, Nottingham Forest have a far stronger side than Rotherham, with the likes of Harry Arter, Anthony Knockaert and Lewis Grabban having experience at the Premier League level.

With Hughton now in charge, Forest look much more inspired than they did under Lamouchi, and the mythical “new manager bounce” appears to have kicked in for them. Rotherham shouldn’t provide too tricky a test for them, so this should be a comfortable win for the home side.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 3-1 Rotherham United