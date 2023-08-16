Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th August 2023

Both Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United will be looking to earn their first points of the new Premier League season as they lock horns at the City Ground on Friday.

Forest conceded as much as 79% of the possession to Arsenal as they fell to a 2-1 loss last Saturday (August 12). Eddie Nketiah's brilliant strike in the 26th minute gave the Gunners the lead before Bukayo Saka added some cushion to it just six minutes later.

Despite being largely limited to chasing Arsenal players around the ground, Forest managed to just about hang in there until the end. They even gave themselves a fighting chance towards the business end of the match following Taiwo Awoniyi's goal in the 82nd minute.

Forest survived relegation by the skin of their teeth last time out, finishing just four points above 18th-placed Leicester City. They will look to at least get a positive result against freshly promoted Sheffield United at the City Ground this Friday (August 18).

Sheffield came off second best against Crystal Palace in their first match of the new Premier League campaign last Saturday (August 12). The Eagles registered eight shots on target while Sheffield were limited to just one.

Sheffield were messy in possession, recording an appalling 61% pass success rate in the game. They have sterner tests to come in the future and will need to up their game if they are to survive the drop at the end of the season.

However, the Blades are expected to take a while to find their groove this season. They lost a number of their standout performers from last season through player sales or expired loan deals and are not in the best shape right now.

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time Nottingham and Sheffield clashed in the Premier League was all the way back in May 1993. The Blades won the game at the City Ground 2-0.

Sheffield United have won just one out of their last 13 away league matches against Nottingham.

Forest picked up three successive wins in their last three Premier League home games of the 2022-23 season.

Sheffield United have lost 11 of their first away league games in the last 17 seasons, winning just once.

Sheffield United played out just seven draws in the Championship last season, the fewest of all teams in the competition.

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United Prediction

Nottingham Forest did a good job at home last season. Having conceded just two losses at the City Ground since September, their home form was crucial to them surviving the drop last term.

Sheffield looked out of sorts for long periods against Crystal Palace last weekend and they will have their work cut out on Friday.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nottingham Forest to win

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nottingham Forest to keep a clean sheet - Yes