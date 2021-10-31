Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship is in full swing and will continue this week, with Nottingham Forest hosting Sheffield United at the City Ground on Tuesday.

Steve Cooper's reign as Nottingham Forest manager suffered its first setback when they lost 4-0 to Fulham last week. Nottingham Forest then played a 1-1 draw against QPR at the weekend, meaning they have now gone back-to-back games without a win.

Nottingham Forest sit 18th in the league with 18 points from 15 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways on Tuesday as they look to continue their ascent up the table.

Sheffield United have been rather inconsistent lately with four wins, five losses and one draw in their last 10 games. They were beaten 1-0 by Blackpool on home turf on Saturday, the Blades' fourth defeat in six games.

Sheffield United are tied on points and goal difference with their midweek hosts but sit a spot higher in the table having scored more goals.

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

There have been 126 meetings between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United in the past. The record between the sides is close as the hosts have won 48 times while the visitors have won on 46 occasions. There have been 32 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last met in a Championship clash back in 2019. Sheffield United won the game 2-0.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: L-W-L-W-L

Sheffield United Form Guide: D-L-W-W-W

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United Team News

Nottingham Forest

Loic Mbe Soh, Rodrigo Ely and Jordi Osei-tutu have all been out of action for months due to injuries and remain out of the squad. The trio will miss the game on Tuesday.

Injured: Loic Mbe Soh, Rodrigo Ely, Jordi Osei-tutu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

Lys Mousset came off injured in Sheffield United's last game and is expected to miss out on Tuesday. The striker joins Sander Berge, Oliver Burke, Luke Freeman and Jack O'Connell on the injured list.

Injured: Sander Berge, Oliver Burke, Lys Mousset, Luke Freeman, Jack O'Connell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Brice Samba; Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo, Scott McKenna; Djed Spence, Ryan Yates, Jack Colback, Max Lowe; Philip Zinckernagel; Lewis Grabban, Brennan Johnson

Sheffield United Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Robin Olsen; Enda Stevens, Ben Davies, John Egan, George Baldock; Morgan Gibbs-White, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn; Iliman Ndiaye; Billy Sharp

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United Prediction

Nottingham Forest have failed to win any of their last two games, ending their four-game winning streak. They will be looking to bounce back on Tuesday.

Sheffield United have won just two of their last six games, losing the other four. The Blades also failed to keep a clean sheet in all six games. The hosts should be able to get a narrow win.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Sheffield United

