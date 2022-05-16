Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship Play-offs 2021-22

Nottingham Forest will welcome Sheffield United to City Ground for the Championship play-off semi-final second leg on Tuesday.

Nottingham Forest snatched a 2-1 win at Bramall Lane in the first leg thanks to strikes from Jack Colback and Brennan Johnson. Despite a slender lead, it could be a huge boost for The Tricky Trees ahead of the reverse fixture.

Nottingham Forest finished fourth in the standings with 80 points, just above Sheffield United on 75 points. They have maintained a three-match winning streak, losing just once in their last 10 home matches. With one foot in the final, the home team must avoid self sabotage in order to drop the second foot.

Sheffield United failed to exert home advantage against Nottingham Forest in the first leg. An uphill battle awaits them in West Bridgford. It is not impossible to overturn the deficit and claim a good result. However, it appears to be an unsafe bet.

In their last two trips to the City Ground, the Blades lost once, with the other ending in a draw. They must be at their best to stand up to the home side who will surely be firing on all cylinders.

Nottingham Forest will fight every inch of the way to the final. Their 12th man will boisterously be a part of that effort. However, there are bound to be blunders Sheffield United could exploit.

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

Since March 2018, both teams have met six times. Nottingham Forest won twice and Sheffield United once. Three of those games ended in stalemates. Their clashes in the regular season, played in November 2021 and last March, were settled in 1-1 draws. Both teams seem to know each other very well. Their final verdict of the season will be delivered on Tuesday.

Nottingham Forest form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W.

Sheffield United form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D.

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United Team News

Nottingham Forest

Lewis Grabban is down with a hamstring injury while Max Lowe is battling a groin issue.

Injury: Lewis Grabban, Max Lowe.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sheffield United

In a major injury blow for Sheffield United, seven players have been reported injured. They include Billy Sharp, Oliver McBurnie, Charlie Goode, Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster and Jack O'Connell.

Injury: Billy Sharp, Oliver McBurnie, Charlie Goode, Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster and Jack O'Connell.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United Predicted Xls

Nottingham Forest (3-4-1-2 ): Brice Samba (GK), Djed Spence, Joe Worrall, Steve Cook, Jack Colback, Brennan Johnson, Scott Mckenna, Ryan Yates, James Garner, Sam Surridge, Philip Zinckernagel

Sheffield United (3-4-1-2 ): Wes Foderingham (GK), John Egan, Jack Robinson, Enda Stevens, Chris Basham, John Fleck, Morgan Gibbs-White, Iliman Ndiaye, Ben Osborn, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United Prediction

Nottingham Forest will leave no stone unturned to book their place in the final. Buoyed by a one-goal lead and home support, The Tricky Trees will cede no ground. All that is left for the visitors is to decide if the upcoming meeting will be their final game of the season or not.

Nottingham Forest have their sights set on the final as they take on Sheffield United. However, a full 90 minutes need to be crossed before achieving that. We expect the home side to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Sheffield United

