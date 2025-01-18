Nottingham Forest vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th January 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Southampton take on an impressive Nottingham Forest side in an important encounter at the City Ground on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton Preview

Southampton are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have been in abysmal form this season. The Saints slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table and have been in excellent form this season. The home side held Liverpool to an admirable 1-1 draw last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nottingham Forest have a good historical record against Southampton and have won 53 out of the 119 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 37 victories.

Nottingham Forest have lost only one of their last 12 matches against Southampton in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 3-1 scoreline in 1997.

Southampton have lost each of their last three matches against Nottingham Forest in league competitions - their longest such run in the competition since a four-game run in the Championship in 1935.

Nottingham Forest have lost only two of their last 11 matches against teams starting the day at the bottom of the Premier League table and have won each of their last three such games.

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton Prediction

Nottingham Forest have exceeded expectations this season and will have a place in the UEFA Champions League in their sights this year. Chris Wood has been exceptional this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Southampton have struggled to impose themselves this season and will need a miracle to avoid relegation this season. Nottingham Forest are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 3-0 Southampton

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nottingham Forest to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nottingham Forest to keep a clean sheet - Yes

