Nottingham Forest vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th May 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Nottingham Forest take on a struggling Southampton side in a crucial relegation battle at the City Ground on Monday.

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton Preview

Nottingham Forest are in 18th place in the Premier League standings at the moment and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The home side suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against Brentford last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Southampton, on the hand, are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table and gave been in dismal form this season. The Saints slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nottingham Forest have a good historical record against Southampton and have won 51 out of the 117 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Southampton's 39 victories.

Nottingham Forest won the reverse fixture by a 1-0 margin and could complete a Premier League double over Southampton for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

Nottingham Forest won their only away game of the Premier League season against Southampton - they have completed a double against at least one team in each of their last three campaigns in the top flight.

Nottingham Forest are winless in their last 12 games played out on a Monday in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming against Leeds United in 1996.

Southampton have lost their last three matches played out on a Monday in the Premier League - their worst such record in the competition since 2002.

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton Prediction

Southampton have shown flashes of their ability in recent weeks but will need a miracle to avoid relegation this season. Theo Walcott and Carlos Alcaraz can be effective in recent weeks and will need to step up in this fixture.

Nottingham Forest have slumped in recent weeks and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Southampton

Nottingham Forest vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Nottingham Forest to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Theo Walcott to score - Yes

