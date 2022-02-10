Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship continues this weekend and will see Nottingham Forest host Stoke City at the City Ground on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest continued their push for promotion on Wednesday. Coming off the back of their 4-1 demolition job of Leicester City in the cup, the Reds picked up a 2-0 win over third-placed Blackburn Rovers in the league. James Garner and Brennan Johnson scored the goals for the Reds on the day.

The home team sit sixth in the league with 46 points from 30 games. They will now be looking to continue their good run when they play this weekend.

Like their hosts, Stoke City picked up a midweek league win after their victory in the FA Cup last weekend. The Potters beat Swansea City 3-0 with all three goals coming in the second half, their biggest margin of victory in almost a year.

Stoke City sit 11th in the Championship table, with 42 points from 29 games. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they travel to Nottingham on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 111 meetings between Nottingham Forest and Stoke City. The hosts have won 45 of those games while the visitors have won 33 times. There have been 33 draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season. The Potters won the game 1-0.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Stoke City Form Guide: W-D-L-L-W

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Team News

Nottingham Forest

Loic Mbe Soh, Lewis Grabban and Alex Mighten are injury concerns for manager Steve Cooper ahead of the weekend clash. All other players are fit and in contention for selection.

Injured: Loic Mbe Soh, Lewis Grabban, Alex Mighten

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City

Tyrese Campbell came off injured in the first half against Swansea City and will join Romaine Sawyers, Mario Vrancic, Harry Souttar and Abdallah Sima on the injury list for the visitors.

Injured: Tyrese Campbell, Romaine Sawyers, Mario Vrancic, Harry Souttar, Abdallah Sima

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-5-2): Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Steve Cook, Joe Worrall; Max Lowe, Ryan Yates, Jack Colback, James Garner, Djed Spence; Brennan Johnson, Keinan Davis

Stoke City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Josef Bursik; Josh Tymon, Phil Jagielka, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ben Wilmot; Lewis Baker, Joe Allen, Nick Powell; Jacob Brown, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Josh Maja

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Prediction

Nottingham Forest are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won all but one of their last seven games across all competitions. The Reds have lost just one of their last 10 home games and will be relishing their chances ahead of Saturday's game.

Stoke City are unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions, scoring six times and conceding just once. Their unbeaten run could however come to an end when they face an inspired Nottingham Forest side at the weekend.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Stoke City

Edited by Shardul Sant