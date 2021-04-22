Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Nottingham Forest will host Stoke City at the City Ground on Saturday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

Nottingham Forest are just above the dropzone and need three more points to guarantee safety. Stoke City are more comfortable in 13th place, having garnered 56 points from 43 games.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Birmingham City. Lewis Grabban and Marc Roberts found the back of the net to ensure the spoils were shared.

Stoke City lost a five-goal thriller at home to Coventry City. Four of the five goals came in the second half to give the visitors a 3-2 victory at the Bet365 Stadium.

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 109 occasions in the past, with Nottingham Forest boasting a better record.

The Red Dogs have 45 wins and 32 draws to their name, while Stoke City were victorious in 32 previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2020. A first-half goal by Jordan Thompson and a second-half own goal by James Chester ensured that both sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

The hosts are winless in three Championship games, while Stoke City have gone four league games without a win.

Nottingham Forest form guide: D-L-D-W-W

Stoke City form guide: L-D-L-L-W

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Team News

Nottingham Forest

The hosts have several injury concerns ahead of the visit of Stoke City. Midfielder Harry Arter and forward Joe Lolley are ruled out with calf and hamstring injuries respectively.

Tobias Figueiredo, Fouad Bachirou, Sammy Ameobi, Sam Sow and Gaetan Bong will also be missing in action for Forest.

There are no suspension worries for manager Chris Hughton.

Injuries: Harry Arter, Joe Lolley, Tobias Figueiredo, Fouad Bachirou, Gaetan Bong, Sammy Ameobi, Samba Sow

Suspension: none

The best images from last night's draw at St Andrew's 🔴🌳 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC 💙 (@NFFC) April 22, 2021

Stoke City

The visitors also have several players sidelined through injury for the trip to Forest.

Joe Allen (hamstring), Nathan Collins (foot), Morgan Fox (hamstring) and Tyrese Campbell (knee) are all unavailable.

James McClean, Alfie Doughty, William Forrester, Jack Clarke and Tashan Oakley-Boote have also been ruled out through injury.

Furthermore, defender Harry Souttar is suspended for the straight red card he received against Preston North End.

Injuries: Joe Allen, Nathan Collins, Morgan Fox, Tyrese Campbell, James McClean, Alfie Doughty, William Forrester, Jack Clarke, Tashan Oakley-Boote

Suspension: Harry Souttar

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba (GK); Tyler Blackett, Scott McKennie, Joe Warrall, Cyrus Christie; James Garner, Ryan Yates; Alex Mighten, Filip Krovinovic, Anthony Knockaert; Lewis Grabban

Stoke City Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Adam Davies (GK): Rhys-Norrington Davies, James Chester, Danny Bath, Tom Smith; Josh Tymon, John Obi Mikel, Sam Clucas; Nick Powell; Christian Norton, Steven Fletcher

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Prediction

The two sides have fairly potent attacks and open defenses, coupled with the fact that they are relatively safe could see an open game played on Saturday.

We are predicting a draw, with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Stoke City