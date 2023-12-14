Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th December 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important clash at the City Ground on Friday.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts held Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have also been fairly impressive this season. The North London outfit thrashed Newcastle United by a 4-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have an impressive historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 57 out of the 123 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 37 victories.

After winning consecutive victories in the league against Tottenham Hotspur between 1995 and 1997, Nottingham Forest have lost two of their last four such games in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur have won their last two away games against Nottingham Forest and could win three consecutive such matches against the hosts for the first time since 1991.

Nottingham Forest lost both their matches played on a Friday in the Premier League last season but won their only such game so far this season.

Tottenham Hotspur have won only three of their 12 matches played on Fridays in the Premier League so far - their lowest win rate on a specific day in the competition.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have improved under Ange Postecoglou but will need to be at their best in the coming weeks. The likes of Son Heung-Min and Richarlison have found their feet in the Premier League and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Nottingham Forest have not been at their best this season and face an uphill battle for the remainder of the year. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Son Heung-Min to score - Yes