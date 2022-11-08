Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9, 2022

Tottenham Hotspur will kick off their EFL Cup campaign against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Wednesday (November 9).

Spurs are on a four-game winning streak against Nottingham and will look to continue in the same vein.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial Harry sat down with HRH Prince William and Declan Rice to discuss footballing memories and the importance of talking openly about our mental health.



You can watch the full conversation here Harry sat down with HRH Prince William and Declan Rice to discuss footballing memories and the importance of talking openly about our mental health.You can watch the full conversation here 💬 Harry sat down with HRH Prince William and Declan Rice to discuss footballing memories and the importance of talking openly about our mental health. You can watch the full conversation here ⤵️

Nottingham failed to find their feet in the Premier League, as they could only salvage a 2-2 draw against Brentford last weekend.

They have now managed just one win in their last 11 league games, losing seven and drawing three.

Manager Steve Cooper will hope his side can take the positives from their draw against Brentford as they turn their attention to the EFL Cup, where they lost in the second round last season.

Tottenham, meanwhile, were sent crashing down to earth on Sunday, as they lost 2-1 against Liverpool at home. Before that, they were on a three-game unbeaten run, claiming one draw and two wins.

Spurs head into Wednesday unbeaten in four of their last five away games, picking up three wins and a draw.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 56 wins from the last 121 meetings, Tottenham boast a superior record in this fixture.

Nottingham have picked up 36 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 29 occasions.

Tottenham are on a run of four wins against Nottingham, scoring eight goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Nottingham are winless in ten of their last 11 games across competitions, losing seven and drawing three since August.

Spurs have picked up three wins from their last four away games across competitions, with a 2-0 loss at Manchester United on October 19 being the exception.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham will look to have an immediate reaction following their weekend defeat to Liverpool. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two teams, and their contrasting form, Spurs should claim a routine win.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five games between the two teams.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last ten meetings.)

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes