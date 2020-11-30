Nottingham Forest vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Nottingham Forest have lost their last three games and currently sit just two points above the relegation zone.
Chris Hughton’s honeymoon period is definitely over and his management is set to be severely tested in the next month with a heavily-congested period of fixtures.
A loss could dump them back into the bottom three while a Watford win could see them top.
The Hornets are unbeaten in five games, having dropped juts four points during that time.
Nottingham Forest vs Watford Head-to-Head
These two meet for the first time since 2016 and play their first league game against each other since 2015.
The hosts have lost both of their previous encounters with the Hornets, their last home win over them coming in 2014.
That was their only victory at the City Ground in their last five home fixtures against Watford.
Historically, Forest have beaten Watford 17 times and have lost on 16 occasions, sharing 18 draws between them.
Nottingham Forest vs Watford Team News
Nottingham Forest are without a number of key players and this has shown in recent matches.
Luke Freeman will likely not feature, although Samba Sow and Lewis Grabban are nearing full recovery – but won’t be ready in time for Wednesday.
Injured: Joe Worrall, Tyler Blackett, Fouad Bachirou, Samba Sow, Lewis Grabban, Luke Freeman
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
As soon as Andre Gray returned to the starting line-up, he picked up another hamstring injury. He will not be available for this game.
Troy Deeney could start a second game in a row after the captain netted a penalty in their weekend mauling of Preston North End.
Injured: Isaac Success, Adam Masina, Tom Bele-Bashiru, Andre Gray
Doubtful: Tom Cleverley
Suspended: None
Nottingham Forest vs Watford Predicted XI
Nottingham Forest predicted XI (4-4-2): Brice Samba, Cyrus Christie, Tobias Figueiredo, Scott McKenna, Yuri Ribeiro, Jack Colback, Ryan Yates, Sammy Ameobi, Lyle Taylor, Joe Lolley, Anthony Knockaert
Watford predicted XI (4-4-2): Ben Foster, Jeremy Ngakia, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Kiko Femenia, Domingos Quina, James Garner, Etienne Capoue, Nathaniel Chalobah, Ismalia Sarr, Troy Deeney, Joao Pedro
Nottingham Forest vs Watford Prediction
This one looks to have a Watford win written all over it.
Forest are on a dire run and are bereft of key players while their opponents are gunning for top spot and have the confidence to emerge with the win on Wednesday.
Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-3 WatfordPublished 30 Nov 2020, 17:23 IST