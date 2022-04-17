Nottingham Forest vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship continues next week and will see Nottingham Forest host West Bromwich Albion at the City Ground on Monday.

Nottingham Forest hit a bump in their race for automatic promotion on Friday as they were beaten 1-0 by Luton Town. After a rather sluggish first half in which they fell behind to a spotkick, the Reds upped the ante to level the scores but couldn't.

The home side sit fifth in the league table with 67 points from 40 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and resume their quest for promotion.

West Bromwich Albion returned to winning ways last time out, beating Blackpool 2-1 on home turf. The Baggies saw their first-half opener canceled out minutes after the restart before a late winner from Karlan Grant secured all three points.

West Bromwich Albion sit 11th in the Championship standings with 60 points from 42 games. They will aim to kick on from Friday's result as they make a late charge for the playoffs.

Nottingham Forest vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 138 meetings between Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion. The hosts have won 46 of those games while the visitors have won 58 times. In total, 34 of their meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in November, which ended goalless.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide: W-L-W-L-D

Nottingham Forest vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Nottingham Forest

Max Lowe and Steve Cook remain the only injury absentees for manager Steve Cooper ahead of Monday's clash.

Injured: Max Lowe, Steve Cook

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion

First-choice goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is set to miss a second straight game due to injury. Daryl Dike, Kean Bryan and Kenneth Zohore are all injured as well and will be absent.

Injured: Daryl Dike, Kean Bryan, Kenneth Zohore, Sam Johnstone

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worral; Jack Colback, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel; Keinan Davis, Brennan Johnson

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-5-2): David Button; Mathew Clarke, Dara O'Shea, Semi Ajayi; Darnell Furlong, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Jake Livermore, Jayson Molumby, Conor Townsend; Karlan Grant, Andy Carroll

Nottingham Forest vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Nottingham Forest's latest result ended a five-game winning streak in the league and they will be determined to bounce back on Monday. They are undefeated in their last nine home league games and will be relishing their chances ahead of their next game.

The Baggies have been rather inconsistent of late and are winless in their last two games on the road. The hosts should win this one.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

