Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

Nottingham Forest will host West Ham United at the City Ground on Sunday in the third round of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign. The home side have enjoyed a positive start to their league campaign, kicking things off with a 3-1 win over Brentford, which featured a brace from talisman Chris Wood.

The Reds then picked up a good point in their 1-1 draw away at Crystal Palace last weekend, falling behind in the first-half before Callum Hudson-Odoi levelled the scores in the second. Nuno Espirito Santo's men now sit fifth in the table with four points and will be keen to add to that tally this weekend.

West Ham United, on the other hand, have endured a near-abysmal start to their season as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to newly-promoted Sunderland on opening day. They were then thrashed 5-1 by Chelsea at the London Stadium in their second league outing before losing 3-2 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the domestic cup on Tuesday.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the Premier League table and will be desperate to pick up a positive result before they head into the international break.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 122 competitive meetings between Forest and West Ham since 1911. Both sides have won 48 games apiece with their other 26 contests ending in draws.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture by an aggregate scoreline of 7-1.

The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last 12 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2004.

No team in the Premier League this season has conceded more goals than West Ham's eight after the opening two rounds.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Prediction

Forest have begun the new campaign in fine form despite less than ideal results during the off-season. They have also been far more active than their weekend opponents in the transfer window and will hope that counts for something on Saturday.

The Hammers are on a three-game losing streak, with their leaky defense a major source of concern. They have failed to perform in this fixture of late and could see their struggles continue this weekend.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 3-1 West Ham United

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nottingham Forest

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of the visitors' last 10 matches)

