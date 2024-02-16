Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

Nottingham Forest will entertain West Ham United at the City Ground in Premier League action on Saturday.

The hosts have been winless in their four league games in 2024 thus far, suffering three defeats. They defeated Bristol City on penalties in the FA Cup fourth-round replay last week but failed to build on that win in their Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Saturday, suffering a 3-2 home loss.

Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored in the first half, as Nottingham equalized twice. Bruno Guimarães scored the decisive goal in the 66th minute to complete his brace and help Newcastle register their second win in three games.

The visitors have endured a winless run in 2024 across all competitions, suffering three defeats in seven games. They have suffered two back-to-back losses in the league, including a crushing 6-0 home loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 119 times in all competitions thus far. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 48-45 lead in wins and 26 games ending in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in their Premier League meetings last season, and the visitors continued that run with a 3-2 home win in the reverse fixture in November.

Nottingham Forest have just two wins in their 11 Premier League meetings against the visitors, with both games ending with a 1-0 scoreline.

West Ham United have failed to score in three of their five league outings this year while conceding 12 goals.

Nottingham have just three wins at home in the Premier League this season but have scored at least twice in seven of the 12 home games.

West Ham have scored two goals apiece in five of their last seven away league games.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Prediction

The Tricky Trees have just two wins in their eight games in 2024, with one of them coming in a penalty shootout. They have suffered three losses in their four league outings this year, conceding nine goals, and might struggle here. Nonetheless, they have won their last two home meetings against the visitors, with an aggregate score of 6-0, and will look to build on that form.

Head coach Nuno Espírito Santo has confirmed that Willy Boly, Olaoluwa Aina, and Ibrahim Sangare are not available for this game and need a little more time to catch up on their fitness level after they participated in the 2023 AFCON.

The Hammers have struggled to get going in 2024 and are winless in their seven games this year, failing to score four times in that period. They have just one win in their last four away games, failing to score twice and conceding 10 goals.

David Moyes does not have any fresh absentees for the trip up north, as Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio are doubts, with a foot and a knee injury, respectively.

Considering the recent struggles of both teams and their winless run in the Premier League in 2024, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 West Ham United

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Anthony Elanga to score or assist any time - Yes