Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023

Nottingham Forest are set to play Wolverhampton Wanderers at the City Ground on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Nottingham Forest come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Eddie Howe's Newcastle United in the league. A brace from Swedish striker Alexander Isak secured the win for Newcastle United. Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis scored the goal for Nottingham Forest.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, lost 4-2 to Javi Gracia's Leeds United in the league. Goals from winger Jack Harrison, right-back Luke Ayling, Denmark international Rasmus Nissen Kristensen and Spanish forward Rodrigo Moreno sealed the deal for Leeds United.

Spanish left-back Jonny and Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha scored the goals for Wolverhampton Wanderers, who had Jonny and Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes sent off in the second-half.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Wolverhampton Wanderers have won seven games, lost five and drawn two.

In four league starts for Nottingham Forest, Nigerian attacker Emmanuel Dennis has three goal contributions.

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has seven goal contributions in 23 league starts for Nottingham Forest.

Spanish winger Adama Traore has three goal contributions in nine league starts for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves has five goals in 27 league starts for Wolverhampton Wanderers so far.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Nottingham Forest are currently 16th in the league, and have lost three of their last five league games. They are two points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United, who have a game in hand. It is hard to quantify what would constitute as success for Nottingham Forest this season; while many will say that Premier League safety is the main aim, given the amount of money spent some are of the opinion that they should have performed better.

They have a bloated squad and surely a lot of players will be on their way out this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are 13th in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games. They have improved under the management of Julen Lopetegui, although rumours continue to swirl around the future of Matheus Nunes.

The 24-year old cost €45 million last summer, and has done fairly well this season, without truly being spectacular. Despite that, the Portugal international has been linked with Liverpool persistently.

Wolverhampton Wanderers to edge past Nottingham Forest.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Wolverhampton Wanderers to keep a clean sheet- yes

