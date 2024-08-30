Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers in an important encounter at the City Ground on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side eased past Burnley by a 2-0 scoreline in the EFL Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts crashed out of the EFL Cup on penalties against Newcastle United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 63 out of the 137 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 45 victories.

Nottingham Forest have won only one of their last 11 matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-0 scoreline at the Molineux Stadium in January 2018.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are unbeaten in their last six league matches away from home against Nottingham Forest, with their previous such defeat coming in 2013.

Nottingham Forest have picked up four points from their first two games in the Premier League this season and last avoided defeat in their first three league games in the top flight in the 1995-96 season.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Nottingham Forest have punched above their weight this season and will be intent on making the most of their good run. Jota Silva and Taiwo Awoniyi have stepped up for the team and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers can pack a punch on their day but have blown hot and cold this season. Nottingham Forest are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nottingham Forest to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nottingham Forest to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Taiwo Awoniyi to score - Yes

