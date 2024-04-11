Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024 

Nottingham Forest will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the City Ground on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the league this season and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They were beaten 3-1 by Tottenham Hotspur in their last match, heading into the break level at 1-1 before their opponents upped the ante in the second half.

Forest sit 17th in the league table with 25 points from 32 games and will be desperate to add to that tally this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, meanwhile, have performed well this season and continue their push for a top-half league finish despite their recent struggles. They were beaten 2-1 by West Ham United last time out taking the lead in the first half via a Pablo Sarabia penalty kick before their opponents turned the game on its head in the final 20 minutes of the match.

The visitors sit mid-table in 11th place with 42 points from 31 matches and will be looking to get their campaign back on track with a win on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 136 meetings between Forest and Wolves. The hosts have won 45 of those games while the visitors have won 63 times. There have been 28 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Wolves have conceded 49 goals in the English top-flight this season, the second-fewest of any team in the bottom half of the table.

Five of the Reds' seven league wins this season have come at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Forest's latest result ended a three-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, won just one of their last four home games and could struggle here.

Wolves have lost three of their last four games after winning four of their five games prior. They are without a win in their last three away matches and may have to settle for a point this weekend.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)