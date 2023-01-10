Nottingham Forest vs Wolves Prediction and Betting Tips | January 11, 2023 

Nottingham Forest will welcome Wolves to the City Ground in the EFL Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday (January 11).

The hosts booked their spot at this stage of the competition with a convincing 4-1 win at Blackburn Rovers in the last round in December. Brennan Johnson opened and closed the scoring, while Jesse Lingard and Taiwo Awoniyi also found the back of the net.

Wolves, meanwhile, qualified at Gillingham's expense with a routine 2-0 home win. Late goals from Raul Jimenez and Rayan Ait Nouri helped the West Midlands outfit secure progress to the next round.

Nottingham Forest FC @NFFC Head Coach Steve Cooper looks ahead to tomorrow's @Carabao_Cup quarter final tie at The City Ground. 🎙 Head Coach Steve Cooper looks ahead to tomorrow's @Carabao_Cup quarter final tie at The City Ground. 🎙

They're coming off an exciting 2-2 draw at Liverpool in the FA Cup. Both sides traded leads before Toti saw a late winner for Wolves controversially ruled out for offside by VAR.

Forest, meanwhile, suffered a 4-1 defeat against Blackpool in the FA Cup. Ina Poveda and Ryan Yates scored and provided an assist apiece to help the Championship side qualify for the fourth round.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 133 previous occasions, with Wolves leading 63-44.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Wolves claim a 1-0 home win.

Forest are on a six-game unbeaten run at home across competitions, with five games producing less than three goals.

Wolves' last seven away games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves Prediction

Wolves have had an upturn in fortunes since the appointment of Julen Lopetegui, losing only two of nine games under the former Real Madrid manager.

Forest, meanwhile, have been on a strong run of form at home and are riding a six-game unbeaten run in front of their fans.

Wolves @Wolves Learning every day. Learning every day. 👊

There's little to choose from between the two sides, so the spoils could be shared, with Forest progressing on penalties.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves (Forest to win on penalties)

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (Forest win on penalties)

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Poll : 0 votes