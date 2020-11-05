Nottingham Forest vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

The winners of the tie between Nottingham Forest and Wycombe Wanderers will go or stay above the losers, opening the opportunity for Wycombe to climb out of the relegation zone for the first time since entering it this season.

After notching their first point of the season less than a fortnight ago, the visitors have since recorded back-to-back wins and are now just a point from safety.

Nottingham Forest bounced back from their weekend blip to beat fellow strugglers Coventry City 2-1 thanks to a 97th-minute penalty.

Some may call them lucky but others will say that the club have showed renewed drive since the arrival of Chris Hughton, with victories like that potentially being the difference between achievement and failure come the end of the season.

This game will be a good barometer as to how both teams are truly doing as we go into the winter months.

“We need to kick on from here. We need look back at what we can do better as we have to improve, but it is three points and the games are coming so fast. Wycombe at home now, it has to be a win.”



Some #ThursdayMotivation from @RyanYates97 👊 #NFFC https://t.co/63Esql7ree — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) November 5, 2020

Nottingham Forest vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-to-Head

There have been just three games between these two clubs historically, Forest surprisingly failing to win any of them.

All three of those games have come in the League Cup, so this will be the first time they play each other in a league fixture.

On the only occasion Forest have hosted the Chairboys, they fell to a 1-0 loss in their first-ever encounter in September 1996.

Wycombe went on to win a further game and draw the other.

Nottingham Forest vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Lewis Grabban is likely to still be missing for the hosts while Nicholas Ioannou sits out his final match of a three-game ban for receiving a red card last month.

Lyle Taylor is due to start in attack after his morale was boosted following his 97th-minute winning penalty against Coventry.

Injured: Joe Worrall, Tyler Blackett, Fouad Bachirou

Doubtful: Lewis Grabban

Suspended: Nicholas Ioannou

Ryan Tafazolli could make his first start since returning from injury with Adebayo Akinfenwa set to reclaim his place up front after proving be a valuable asset for the visitors in recent games.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Three goals for the season for the Little Genius.



Did @scottkashket mean it? Of course he did.#BIRvWYC pic.twitter.com/Zv2Njc9UE1 — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) November 5, 2020

Nottingham Forest vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba, Cyrus Christie, Tobias Figueiredo, Scott McKenna, Yuri Ribeiro, Ryan Yates, Jack Cloback, Anthony Knockaert, Joe Lolley, Sammy Ameobi, Lyle Taylor

Wycombe Wanderers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop, Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Josh Knight, Joe Jacobson, Curtis Thompson, Dennis Adenrian, Scott Kaskett, Daryl Horgan, David Wheeler, Adebayo Akinfenwa

Nottingham Forest vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

Wycombe are on a real high after claiming back-to-back wins and edging a step closer to breaking away from the bottom three for the first time this season.

Forest are on a mean streak themselves and will not want to give away any type of ground to fellow strugglers. This determination at home could be the difference that shifts the game in favor of Nottingham Forest.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers